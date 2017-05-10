Foundation Hosts Author Talk Featuring Columnist David Allen May 24th

The Chino Hills Arts Committee is pleased to host Inland Valley Daily Bulletin columnist David Allen on Wednesday, May 24 at 7:00 pm at the Chino Hills Community Center for a free reading, book signing, and Q&A session. Allen will read excerpts from his new book "Getting Started," which is a collection of humorous essays culled from the first four years of his column for the Daily Bulletin.

