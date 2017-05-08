Draft Maps for District-Based Elections Available Online
Draft District Maps were developed following three opportunities for the public to comment on how they would like to see the community divided into Districts for District-based City Council Elections. Draft maps were posted The City Council may select a preferred map and introduce an Ordinance to adopt the District Map at a Public Hearing at the May 23rd City Council meeting.
