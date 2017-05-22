Corona man faces charges in India call-center IRS scam
A Corona resident is among 52 remaining defendants in a federal criminal case who are accused of defrauding victims via a fake IRS scheme or other ruses operated out of call centers in India. Dilipkumar Ambal Patel, also known as Don Patel, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Texas to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money.
