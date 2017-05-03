Contract Class Instructor
Interested in becoming a Contracted Class Instructor through the City of Chino Hills Community Services Department? Do you have a hobby or skill that you want to share with our community? The best contract instructor candidates are individuals who combine a sincere interest in community service with a desire to supplement their existing income. Please note, workshops or classes designed to sell or recommend products from your business is prohibited.
