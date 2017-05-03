Contract Class Instructor

Contract Class Instructor

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: City of Chino Hills

Interested in becoming a Contracted Class Instructor through the City of Chino Hills Community Services Department? Do you have a hobby or skill that you want to share with our community? The best contract instructor candidates are individuals who combine a sincere interest in community service with a desire to supplement their existing income. Please note, workshops or classes designed to sell or recommend products from your business is prohibited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr OutPharts 32,953
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) 10 hr Ashton 226
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Tue Paco 1,819
News Bribery charges return in Colonies scandal (Jan '14) Mon Billy jack attack 3
I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12) Apr 29 Secret 5
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Apr 28 riot illegals 3,255
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr 26 Holscad 35
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC