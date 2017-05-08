Community Brought Together to Support Young Medical Professionals in the Inland Empire
CHINO HILLS, CA - More than 350 middle school students came together at Chino Hills High School on Saturday April 29th to compete in the first-ever JUMP Showdown. These JUMP students from 12 schools have been preparing all year to compete against each other in health-inspired challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|35 min
|new mexico
|1,820
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|My phart
|32,990
|Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Flores
|26
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|May 5
|Ana
|52
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC