Cockroaches, lack of hot water shut down eateries in Chino Hills, Fontana, Ontario and Montclair
A health inspector with San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services visited a Chino Hill Subway on April 21 and discovered no hot water available. The submarine sandwich shop at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 min
|KnowPhartzz
|33,052
|Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09)
|18 hr
|Jefher
|123
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|OllllllO
|55
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Driver smuggling illegal immigrants nearly runs... (May '09)
|May 14
|Haim Gweta Roladi...
|208
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|May 13
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC