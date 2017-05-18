Cockroaches, lack of hot water shut d...

Cockroaches, lack of hot water shut down eateries in Chino Hills, Fontana, Ontario and Montclair

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

A health inspector with San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services visited a Chino Hill Subway on April 21 and discovered no hot water available. The submarine sandwich shop at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 min KnowPhartzz 33,052
Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09) 18 hr Jefher 123
News Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08) 23 hr OllllllO 55
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) 23 hr Papajohn 8
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) Tue EARTHQUAKE 9
News Driver smuggling illegal immigrants nearly runs... (May '09) May 14 Haim Gweta Roladi... 208
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 13 Wsv IE MVR 111
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC