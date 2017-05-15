CIF-SS softball playoff pairings

DIVISION 1 First round, May 18, 3:15 p.m. Norco, bye Chino Hills at Vista Murrieta Saugus at Pacifica/Garden Grove Sout Hills at Huntington Beach ML King at Mission Viejo Canyon/Anaheim at Lakewood Valley View at Grand Terrace Bishop Amat at Mater Dei Etiwanda at Orange Lutheran Oaks Christian at Burroughs/Burbank Cypress at Foothill Great Oak at Valencia/Valencia Yorba Linda at La Habra Santiago/Corona at Yucaipa Capistrano Valley at Chino Los Alamoitos, bye

