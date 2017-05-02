Chino Hills homeowner gets the drop o...

Chino Hills homeowner gets the drop on suspected burglars

CHINO HILLS >> Four men and a teen boy were arrested Monday afternoon, May 1 after a homeowner caught them allegedly breaking into his home and held them at gunpoint. Shortly after 1 p.m., the Zhang family was at home when they heard someone break into their Gemstone Court house by way of an upstairs balcony, a sheriff's news release states.

