Chino Hills homeowner gets the drop on suspected burglars
CHINO HILLS >> Four men and a teen boy were arrested Monday afternoon, May 1 after a homeowner caught them allegedly breaking into his home and held them at gunpoint. Shortly after 1 p.m., the Zhang family was at home when they heard someone break into their Gemstone Court house by way of an upstairs balcony, a sheriff's news release states.
