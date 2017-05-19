Chino fire slows traffic along 71 Freeway near Pine Avenue
CHINO HILLS >> Firefighters battled a brush fire forcing officials to issue a SigAlert in both directions of the 71 Freeway Friday afternoon. The blaze was first reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the east side of the freeway near Pine Avenue, Chino Valley Fire District spokeswoman Massiel De Guevara said.
