Chino fire slows traffic along 71 Fre...

Chino fire slows traffic along 71 Freeway near Pine Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

CHINO HILLS >> Firefighters battled a brush fire forcing officials to issue a SigAlert in both directions of the 71 Freeway Friday afternoon. The blaze was first reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the east side of the freeway near Pine Avenue, Chino Valley Fire District spokeswoman Massiel De Guevara said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr The phartss 33,088
News Ontario woman to stand trial in husband's slaying (Dec '08) Mon Lopez 167
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Mon Jeri perdue 21
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) Sun NERI 27
Lavar Ball Sat OllllllO 1
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
News Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08) May 18 Veritas 56
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC