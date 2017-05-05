Breast cancer survivors from around the Inland region will be honored.s
A Riverside woman who lost her mom to cancer is helping to put on a walk to fight breast cancer Saturday morning at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Registration for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer begins at 7 a.m.; the walk is set for 8:30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|43 min
|My phart
|32,990
|Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Flores
|26
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|May 5
|Ana
|52
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC