Ball Father's Latest Project: Overhau...

Ball Father's Latest Project: Overhauling His HOA

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

LOS ANGELES - The father of the former UCLA basketball star and projected top NBA draft pick Lonzo Ball is known to stand out with his outspoken ways and pricey Big Baller Brand shoes. Even LaVar's Ball's Chino Hills home stands out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 43 min Chosen Traveler 33,035
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) 3 hr EARTHQUAKE 9
News Driver smuggling illegal immigrants nearly runs... (May '09) Sun Haim Gweta Roladi... 208
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 13 Wsv IE MVR 111
Collett/Promenade Apts May 12 Stop the insanity 1
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) May 10 ProllyPhartz 32
News Report: Remains of euthanized pets made into so... (Feb '10) May 10 Wisdom 50
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC