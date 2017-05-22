All-Region Honors for Tritons Jack La...

All-Region Honors for Tritons Jack Larsen and Tyler Durna

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: UC San Diego Tritons

University of California San Diego baseball players Jack Larsen and Tyler Durna each earned a pair of All-West Region recognitions early Thursday. Both standouts were named to the Division II Conference Commisioners Association All-West Region Second Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UC San Diego Tritons.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 min Here pharters 33,082
News Ontario woman to stand trial in husband's slaying (Dec '08) 3 hr Lopez 167
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) 7 hr Jeri perdue 21
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) Sun NERI 27
Lavar Ball Sat OllllllO 1
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) Fri machine 94 89
News Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08) May 18 Veritas 56
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC