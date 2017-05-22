All-Region Honors for Tritons Jack Larsen and Tyler Durna
University of California San Diego baseball players Jack Larsen and Tyler Durna each earned a pair of All-West Region recognitions early Thursday. Both standouts were named to the Division II Conference Commisioners Association All-West Region Second Team.
