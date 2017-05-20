2017 State of the City Address on June 1st
"Once a Dream, Propelled by Passion, Continuing the Vision" is the theme for the Mayor's 2017 State of the City Address. The program is set for Thursday, June 1st at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
