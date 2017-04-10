Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
REDLANDS >> Police late Tuesday arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station earlier in the evening. Kai Dovon Tongi, 18, of Chino Hills, Tremayne Marquis Turner, 19, of Fontana, and Marlo Deandre Johnson, 25, who residence was not given, were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and conspiracy, a Redlands police news release states.
