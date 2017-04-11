Teebs Free the Robots, & LeFtO Comes to Fox Theatre

These are just some of the words that have been used to describe the work of Mtendere Mandowa, better known as Teebs. A producer, a painter, and a key member of Brainfeeder clan, recent years have seen Teebs surge toward the top of the so-called "beat scene", and though his affiliation with Flying Lotus certainly has something to do with his ascent, it's ultimately the music - a billowing brand of beautifully off-kilter, hip-hop-colored beat construction - that has set Mandowa apart from what has become an increasingly crowded field of like-mind producers.

