Miracles, no matter how small, no less amazing

I rely on miracles to get me through this life. Only half-joking do I say, “It's a miracle I didn't forget one of my kids today!” or “What a miracle we got to school on time today!” But once in awhile, the truly extraordinary coincidence happens that makes me catch my breath and say, quite simply, “Wow.” Nikki Pendekanti, 42, of Chino Hills, was organizing a prom for cancer patients and survivors at City of Hope in Duarte.
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|2 hr
|A_Tongi
|2
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|theamazinglyamazi...
|441
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|9 hr
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|13 hr
|NKOTBLOCC
|3,241
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|SmellingPharts
|32,898
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Vhhg
|1,813
