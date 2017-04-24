LaVar Ball Denies Role in Firing of Sons' Chino Hills HS Basketball Coach
Chino Hills High School let go basketball coach Stephan Gilling last week, but LaVar Ball denies any involvement in changes to his sons' team. "He's a really good guy, but I'm just not sure he was experienced enough," Ball said, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.
