Free Legal Aid Workshop April 27th

Free Legal Aid Workshop April 27th

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: City of Chino Hills

Residents are invited to attend a free Legal Aid Workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The workshop leaders will not be available during a lunch period from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. The Legal Aid Society of San Bernardino provides legal services to low income residents throughout the County of San Bernardino for a variety of civil cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 54 min Vhhg 1,813
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 1 hr Tellinitlikeitis 4,537
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Plat phart 32,896
Placentia Metrolink Station (Mar '12) Sun PLACENTIA METROLINK 30
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Sat PLEASE SAVE THE D... 440
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) Sat Fly yung Red 99
Maribel Saucedo Apr 14 MARIBEL SAUCEDO 1
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC