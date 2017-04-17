Free Legal Aid Workshop April 27th

Residents are invited to attend a free Legal Aid Workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The workshop leaders will not be available during a lunch period from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. The Legal Aid Society of San Bernardino provides legal services to low income residents throughout the County of San Bernardino for a variety of civil cases.

