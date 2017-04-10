Former LA firefighter sentenced in child porn case
LOS ANGELES >> An ex-Los Angeles city firefighter was sentenced today to 42 months behind bars for using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to amass child pornography. Luis Gutierrez, 50, of Chino Hills, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to pay a $15,000 fine, register for life as a sex offender, serve a lifetime period of supervised release and pay restitution to be determined by the court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|OnPhartes
|32,878
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|TOWNSMEN
|1,810
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Apr 10
|chopper blades
|92
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Apr 8
|Home alone hurry
|3
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC