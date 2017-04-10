Former LA firefighter sentenced in ch...

Former LA firefighter sentenced in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> An ex-Los Angeles city firefighter was sentenced today to 42 months behind bars for using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to amass child pornography. Luis Gutierrez, 50, of Chino Hills, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to pay a $15,000 fine, register for life as a sex offender, serve a lifetime period of supervised release and pay restitution to be determined by the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr OnPhartes 32,878
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 10 hr TOWNSMEN 1,810
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) 14 hr tellinitlikeitis 96
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Tue West COvina HomosK 4,534
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 chopper blades 92
Dirty snapchat!! Apr 8 Home alone hurry 3
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC