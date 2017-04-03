Draft District Maps Are Available on the City Website

Draft District Maps Are Available on ...

The City of Chino Hills has been undergoing a public review process regarding transitioning to District-based City Council Elections as a result of the threat of litigation from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund . Draft District Maps have been prepared, which divide the City into five voting Districts, each represented by one City Council Member.

