Cockroaches shut down Chino Hills donut shop twice

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

CHINO HILLS >> The discovery of cockroaches prompted a health inspector to shut down one Chino Hills donut shop twice in the past several weeks. An inspector first arrived at Manna Donuts, 15390 Fairfield Ranch Road, on May 30 to find numerous live and dead cockroaches in many parts of the kitchen, including behind the oven and fryer, under the exhaust hood and under the three-compartment sink, according to a report with San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services.

