Cockroaches shut down Chino Hills donut shop twice
CHINO HILLS >> The discovery of cockroaches prompted a health inspector to shut down one Chino Hills donut shop twice in the past several weeks. An inspector first arrived at Manna Donuts, 15390 Fairfield Ranch Road, on May 30 to find numerous live and dead cockroaches in many parts of the kitchen, including behind the oven and fryer, under the exhaust hood and under the three-compartment sink, according to a report with San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|7 hr
|Patrick
|3,254
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Holscad
|35
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Juan
|1,816
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Apr 24
|mixedup
|442
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC