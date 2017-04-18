Coachella counterprogramming: jazz, b...

Coachella counterprogramming: jazz, blues festival in Chino Hills

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Jazz great Barbara Morrison is headlining the first Chino Hills Jazz and Blues Festival , an attempt to bring some culture to the suburbs. You won't be surprised, then, to hear that ticket sales are slow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... 32 min Georgia Levin 2
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 4 hr NKOTBLOCC 3,241
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery 14 hr A_Tongi 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon Trump 4,538
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mon SmellingPharts 32,898
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Mon Vhhg 1,813
Placentia Metrolink Station (Mar '12) Apr 16 PLACENTIA METROLINK 30
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC