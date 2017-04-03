Chino Hills Bacteria found in water supply isn't a threat, officials say
A weekly water sampling in Chino Hills on March 8 revealed a regulatory violation that officials say presented no threat to public health and was corrected within a day. The violation was announced via email Saturday in a news release dated Tuesday.
