Bomb threat puts Chino Hills High on lockdown
CHINO HILLS >> Chino Hills High School is on lockdown Tuesday after San Bernardino County sheriff's dispatch received a call of a possible bomb threat, the department reported in a news release. Surrounding streets are closed and will re-open when the campus is given the all clear and students have been dismissed, officials said.
