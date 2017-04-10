Bomb threat puts Chino Hills High on ...

Bomb threat puts Chino Hills High on lockdown

Tuesday Apr 4

CHINO HILLS >> Chino Hills High School is on lockdown Tuesday after San Bernardino County sheriff's dispatch received a call of a possible bomb threat, the department reported in a news release. Surrounding streets are closed and will re-open when the campus is given the all clear and students have been dismissed, officials said.

