2 USU football players suspected in b...

2 USU football players suspected in burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Deseret News

Two Utah State University football players were arrested this week in connection with apartment burglaries in November, according to Logan police. Bail was set at $15,000 for Brown of Chino Hills, California, and Murray, of Logan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 min Truth_Hurts01 32,873
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 5 hr TOWNSMEN 1,810
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) 10 hr tellinitlikeitis 96
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Tue West COvina HomosK 4,534
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 chopper blades 92
Dirty snapchat!! Apr 8 Home alone hurry 3
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC