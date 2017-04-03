Use Alternate Phone Number for Police Non-Emergency Line
In an emergency, always dial 911! The Chino Hills Police Department after hours and weekend emergency phone line is not working. If you dial the regular telephone number 465-6837 and don't get through, please dial 387-8313.
