Thousands expected to honor Bishop Ba...

Thousands expected to honor Bishop Barnes at anniversary mass on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

No current Roman Catholic Bishop in the United States has led his diocese longer than Bishop Gerald Barnes of the Diocese of San Bernardino. His longevity and legacy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at a Diocesan Mass to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his ordination as a bishop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 21 min Chosen Traveler 32,791
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 31 min tellinitlikeitis 4,524
Strange smell in the air (May '13) 16 hr No1woman 23
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Thu Not Your Hunny 439
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Wed Luke 39
Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona Tue A concerned citizen 1
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Tue EricS 19
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC