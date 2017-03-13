The City of Chino Hills Is Inviting Residents To Play Pickle Ball
The City of Chino Hills is inviting residents to enjoy the use of new pickle ball courts. Pickle ball is a paddle sport that is a cross between tennis and ping pong.
Chino Hills Discussions
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|36 min
|Still phart
|32,799
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|Mickeyripps
|71
|Collett Ave New Construction Apts
|Sat
|Too Crowded already
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Sat
|Well Well
|4,526
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Mar 16
|No1woman
|23
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Mar 16
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 15
|Luke
|39
