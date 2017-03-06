Scotts Major League Baseball Comes to Chino Hills for Pitch, Hit & Runa Competition

The City of Chino Hills is hosting the Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Competition on Sunday, March 5th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Drive. Kids between the ages of 7 and 14 are invited to compete in this free event! Participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of competition.

