Prom gives gift of normalcy to cancer patients
Rupesh Pendekanti would have been 17 this year, getting ready to graduate high school and checking out colleges. Perhaps he would have charmed his parents into helping him buy a car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Friend
|3
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Thu
|backintheday
|1,806
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|HePharts
|32,836
|Learn more about Muslim culture at - Open Mosqu...
|Thu
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Alta Loma High School teacher found dead (Jan '10)
|Mar 29
|anthony camacho
|145
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Mar 26
|Dudley
|3,237
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC