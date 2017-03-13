Philadelphia Union sign Jake McGuire as third goalkeeper

Jake McGuire dives for a shot that goes out of bounds in a friendly for Bethlehem Steel FC against Temple University on March 4, 2017 The Philadelphia Union signed a third goalkeeper on Friday, inking a deal with former University of Tulsa standout Jake McGuire. McGuire was drafted in the second round, 30th overall, by the Houston Dynamo in January's MLS SuperDraft but was released by the club to trial with the Union earlier this month.

