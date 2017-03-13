LaVar Balla s latest statement turned him into an internet meme

This Feb. 22, 2017 staff file photo shows LaVar Ball, center, with his sons and Chino Hill High School basketball stars, LiAngelo, left, and LaMelo, right, at their home in Chino Hills. LaVar Ball, the father of Chino Hills basketball stars Lonzo , LiAngelo, 18, and LaMelo, 15, got the Internet meme treatment today for his latest statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.