Join Mayor Marquez for Coffee and Conversation on April 29th

Join Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez for "Coffee and Conversation" on Saturday, April 29th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Los Serranos Country Club, at 15656 Yorba Avenue. This drop-in event provides residents with the opportunity to meet the Mayor, share ideas, express concerns, or provide input on any topic.

