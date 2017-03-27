Join Mayor Marquez for Coffee and Conversation on April 29th
Join Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez for "Coffee and Conversation" on Saturday, April 29th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Los Serranos Country Club, at 15656 Yorba Avenue. This drop-in event provides residents with the opportunity to meet the Mayor, share ideas, express concerns, or provide input on any topic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.
