Hacienda Heights man accused of stabbing 2 in unincorporated Montclair
MONTCLAIR >> A Hacienda Heights man turned himself into Chino Hills sheriff's deputies Wednesday in connection to a Feb. 19 assault that left two men stabbed in the unincorporated area of Montclair. Witnesses told deputies a man - later identified as Anthony Ricky Rodriguez, 40 - got into a fight with the victims in the parking lot of a business in the 11000 block of Central Avenue which led to the stabbing, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|35 min
|Chosen Traveler
|32,776
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Freedom
|36
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|15 hr
|Bobby
|22
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|130
|Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Ssk
|41
|Covina Fire /N Stephora Ave (Sep '09)
|Mar 6
|Lexisstitch
|4
|Our Xcel Team
|Mar 6
|Winners
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC