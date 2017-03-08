Hacienda Heights man accused of stabb...

Hacienda Heights man accused of stabbing 2 in unincorporated Montclair

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

MONTCLAIR >> A Hacienda Heights man turned himself into Chino Hills sheriff's deputies Wednesday in connection to a Feb. 19 assault that left two men stabbed in the unincorporated area of Montclair. Witnesses told deputies a man - later identified as Anthony Ricky Rodriguez, 40 - got into a fight with the victims in the parking lot of a business in the 11000 block of Central Avenue which led to the stabbing, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 35 min Chosen Traveler 32,776
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 5 hr Freedom 36
Strange smell in the air (May '13) 15 hr Bobby 22
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) 20 hr tellinitlikeitis 130
News Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10) 20 hr Ssk 41
Covina Fire /N Stephora Ave (Sep '09) Mar 6 Lexisstitch 4
Our Xcel Team Mar 6 Winners 1
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC