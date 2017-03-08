Hacienda Heights man accused of stabbing 2 in unincorporated Montclair

MONTCLAIR >> A Hacienda Heights man turned himself into Chino Hills sheriff's deputies Wednesday in connection to a Feb. 19 assault that left two men stabbed in the unincorporated area of Montclair. Witnesses told deputies a man - later identified as Anthony Ricky Rodriguez, 40 - got into a fight with the victims in the parking lot of a business in the 11000 block of Central Avenue which led to the stabbing, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

