Get Out Your Art Supplies and Enter the Design-A-Sign Contest

Monday Mar 6

The 17th Annual City of Chino Hills Water Conservation Design-a-Sign Contest is fast approaching. Participants will use their art skills to create a sign which depicts this year's water conservation theme, "Do Your Part, Be Water Smart!" Winning posters from each grade level will be made into signs and displayed at City Hall before being installed at schools and parks throughout the City.

