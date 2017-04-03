Free Mulch Giveaway on April 1st
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services have scheduled a free mulch giveaway on Saturday, April 1st starting at 7:30 am while supplies last. Bring your own shovel and container to Veterans Park, located at the intersection of Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|TonightPhart
|32,838
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|19 hr
|Cheerup
|6
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Roland
|52
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Sun
|nooey214
|6
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr 1
|Samantha
|27
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|Friend
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC