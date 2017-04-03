Free Mulch Giveaway on April 1st

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: City of Chino Hills

The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services have scheduled a free mulch giveaway on Saturday, April 1st starting at 7:30 am while supplies last. Bring your own shovel and container to Veterans Park, located at the intersection of Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.

