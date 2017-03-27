Come Meet Your Local Law Enforcement ...

Come Meet Your Local Law Enforcement Personnel on April 12th

Monday Mar 20

The Chino Hills Police Department is hosting a second Community Information Meeting for Chino Hills residents on April 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The City's Law Enforcement Personnel will be discussing the following topics: current crime statistics, CHPD and the Sheriff's Department's stand on immigration enforcement, and more.

