Come Meet Your Local Law Enforcement Personnel on April 12th
The Chino Hills Police Department is hosting a second Community Information Meeting for Chino Hills residents on April 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The City's Law Enforcement Personnel will be discussing the following topics: current crime statistics, CHPD and the Sheriff's Department's stand on immigration enforcement, and more.
