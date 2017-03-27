Chino Hills deputies arrest burglary suspects while allegedly making their getaway
Marlon Reynolds, 20, of Long Beach, Jeremiah Barnett, 20, of Los Angeles and Mark Hopper III, 20, of Gardena, were booked into West Valley Detention Center for suspicion of attempted burglary and conspiracy. All three are being individually held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
