Baby rattlesnake hitches ride on childa s trike in Chino Hills
For Josephine Taylor of Chino Hills, Sunday “could have been the day I regretted for the rest of my life” had a baby rattlesnake done more than shake its rattle. Taylor was watching her four grandchildren play in a large sandbox in her backyard about 2:30 p.m. when 18-month-old Every Hernandez got off a plastic trike she can't ride but likes to sit on.
