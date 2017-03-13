Ahoy, matey!: Pirate Renaissance Fair...

Ahoy, matey!: Pirate Renaissance Faire returns to the High Desert at Hesperia Lake Park

All hands were on deck Saturday morning as buccaneers young and old embraced their inner pirate for a day of swashbuckling fun at the third annual High Desert Pirate Renaissance Faire. With the event setting anchor in a new location this year at Hesperia Lake Park, men and women dressed in flashy garments from all over the High Desert and a few scallywag's from out of town enjoyed a day of pirate themed shows and activities.

