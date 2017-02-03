SBCC's Niels Anderson Shoots 66, Wins 2nd Tournament Title
Niels Andersen fashioned a 6-under 66 on Wednesday to claim his second men's golf tournament in three days. The former San Marcos High standout shot a career-best round to win the Tee Off Classic at Los Serranos CC in Chino Hills by four shots.
