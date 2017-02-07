Residents Encouraged to Help Identify Hazards in Chino Hills
The City is updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan and would like to encourage residents to provide input on a short survey by February 28th. The Plan identifies the City's risks and includes a plan to mitigate the hazards.
