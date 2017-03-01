Live cockroaches, numerous other problems prompt multiple inspector visits to Chino Hills restaurant
CHINO HILLS >> A health inspector has visited a Chino Hills seafood restaurant three times this month, shutting it down the first visit and writing numerous violations. The inspector, with San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services, first went to Manila Bay Seafood Broiler, 4517 Chino Hills Parkway, Feb. 13 and noted five critical violations, according to her report posted online .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|actorvet
|4,517
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09)
|Feb 26
|1800sucks
|122
|Ontario: Four-Building Office Campus Sells for ...
|Feb 25
|Canada could use ...
|1
|Shooting at Ontario Mills (Feb '07)
|Feb 24
|ChristineD
|24
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC