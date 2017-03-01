Live cockroaches, numerous other problems prompt multiple inspector visits to Chino Hills restaurant

CHINO HILLS >> A health inspector has visited a Chino Hills seafood restaurant three times this month, shutting it down the first visit and writing numerous violations. The inspector, with San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services, first went to Manila Bay Seafood Broiler, 4517 Chino Hills Parkway, Feb. 13 and noted five critical violations, according to her report posted online .

