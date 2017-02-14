LaMelo Ball scores 92 points for Chino Hills
CHINO HILLS LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA's star freshman Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points 41 in the fourth quarter to help Chino Hills beat Los Osos, 146-123, on Tuesday night. He only had 29 points at halftime.
