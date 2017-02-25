LaMelo Ball Missed 20 3-Pointers in a Playoff Loss
Chino Hills, the school where Lonzo Ball 's little brothers play high school basketball, lost to Mater Dei in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section playoffs on Friday. Bol Bol had 14 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks for Mater Dei.
