How comics used to make Pomona the butts of their jokes
Beginning in the 1930s, Pomona was the subject of ribbing in movie, radio and then TV dialogue. An exchange from radio's “The Fred Allen Show” in 1940, an audio clip of which was sent to me by Pomona reader John Clifford, goes meta on us by mocking just how shopworn the jokes were becoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|6 hr
|Well Well
|4,842
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|Jeri Perdue
|20
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,729
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|Tue
|chino man
|54
|Upland teacher's sex abuse case will now go to ... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|wilcojunkie
|18
|Review: Friendly Stars followed by Ability Counts
|Mon
|Friendly Stars
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC