Freeway Shut Down After Deadly Chino Hills Crash

All lanes of the Southbound 71 Freeway at Chino Avenue has been shut down after a deadly crash in Chino Hills, California Highway Patrol said. A mulitple vehicle accident was reported just before 3 a.m. on the southbound 71 freeway just north of Chino Avenue, CHP said.

