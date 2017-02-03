Freeway Shut Down After Deadly Chino Hills Crash
All lanes of the Southbound 71 Freeway at Chino Avenue has been shut down after a deadly crash in Chino Hills, California Highway Patrol said. A mulitple vehicle accident was reported just before 3 a.m. on the southbound 71 freeway just north of Chino Avenue, CHP said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian McKay is located at 471 Williamette Ln. C...
|10 hr
|Brian
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|Trojan
|32,724
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Peer mwsk
|88
|Marin Voice: The case for bilingual education a...
|Sat
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Upland teacher's sex abuse case will now go to ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 3
|Wen
|17
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Jan 30
|Doubletap
|3
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC