Community Services Department Open House
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department invites the public to join us for a fun day of activities and learning about the City's popular Summer Recreation Programs. It will be a great time to meet staff, ask questions, and get excited for summer! Open House visitors will qualify for Early Bird Registration for Summer Recreation Programs, including swim lessons, which go on sale to the general public on May 10th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Trojan
|32,725
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|chino man
|54
|Upland teacher's sex abuse case will now go to ... (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|wilcojunkie
|18
|Review: Friendly Stars followed by Ability Counts
|23 hr
|Friendly Stars
|1
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|23 hr
|Ability Counts
|1
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Brian McKay is located at 471 Williamette Ln. C...
|Sun
|Brian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC