Community Services Department Open House

The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department invites the public to join us for a fun day of activities and learning about the City's popular Summer Recreation Programs. It will be a great time to meet staff, ask questions, and get excited for summer! Open House visitors will qualify for Early Bird Registration for Summer Recreation Programs, including swim lessons, which go on sale to the general public on May 10th.

