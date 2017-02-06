Coffee and Conversation With the Mayo...

Coffee and Conversation With the Mayor - February 25th

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: City of Chino Hills

Join Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez for "Coffee and Conversation" on Saturday, February 25th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fire Station 62, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road. This drop-in event provides residents with the opportunity to meet the Mayor, share ideas, express concerns, or provide input on any topic.

Chino Hills, CA

