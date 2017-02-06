Coffee and Conversation With the Mayor - February 25th
Join Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez for "Coffee and Conversation" on Saturday, February 25th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fire Station 62, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road. This drop-in event provides residents with the opportunity to meet the Mayor, share ideas, express concerns, or provide input on any topic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.
