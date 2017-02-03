City Blood Drive on February 15th
The City of Chino Hills has scheduled a blood drive on Wednesday, February 15th from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at the Government Center parking lot, located at 14077 Peyton Drive. Donors must be at least 17 years of age, in good health, and weigh at least 110 pounds.
